- ITV Report
Cannes Film Festival opens with glittering gala led by A-list stars
The Cannes Film Festival kicked off with its traditional lashings of glamour led by Jessica Chastain and Susan Sarandon on the red carpet.
Julianne Moore, Eva Herzigova, and Uma Thurman were among the A-listers at the glittering ceremony to launch the 12-day festival in the palm-fringed French resort.
"I wish you 12 days full of enthusiasm," Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi said as he declared the event open alongside French-American actress Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp.
"Twelve days to discover films that make you think about the human condition today. Welcome to the 70th Cannes festival."
Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, head of the jury, fired a warning shot at Netflix -- declaring that the movie taking home the Palm d'Or should be shown in cinemas.
Netflix has refused to release its two movies in the running for the prize in French cinemas due to strict rules that mean subscription services cannot offer films for streaming until three years after their box-office release. The row has divided the cinema industry and sparked soul-searching over its future.
Almodovar took a tough line, telling reporters he could not imagine "the Palme d'Or nor any other prize being given to a film, and then not being able to see that film on a large screen".
Cannes organisers last week announced a rule change that could effectively ban Netflix in future, insisting that movies in competition must be shown on the big screen in France.
The move sparked a bitter response from Netflix, with boss Reed Hastings claiming "the establishment is closing ranks against us".
Stars are arriving under tighter security than in previous years, 10 months after the truck attack in nearby Nice that killed 86 people.
Concrete barriers - in the form of giant flower pots - have been set up to try to block a similar assault, and snipers have been positioned above sensitive sites.
Patrick Mairesse, a top regional security official, said the goal was to be as "invisible as possible, to cause as little nuisance as possible - so the party can stay a party".