Cannes Film Festival opens with glittering gala led by A-list stars

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off with its traditional lashings of glamour led by Jessica Chastain and Susan Sarandon on the red carpet.

Julianne Moore, Eva Herzigova, and Uma Thurman were among the A-listers at the glittering ceremony to launch the 12-day festival in the palm-fringed French resort.

"I wish you 12 days full of enthusiasm," Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi said as he declared the event open alongside French-American actress Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

"Twelve days to discover films that make you think about the human condition today. Welcome to the 70th Cannes festival."

Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, head of the jury, fired a warning shot at Netflix -- declaring that the movie taking home the Palm d'Or should be shown in cinemas.