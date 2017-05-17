Chancellor Philip Hammond says Labour manifesto figures 'simply don't add up'

Philip Hammond has said Labour's spending pledges "simply don't add up" as he claimed the party had a "£58 billion black hole" in their numbers.

Jeremy Corbyn has said his party would boost the NHS, scrap tuition fees and increase schools funding in a major tax-and-spend programme paid for by raising levies on higher earners.

Today the Conservative Chancellor tore into his figures, saying the pledges are "literally not worth the paper they are written on".

A Labour-led coalition would be a "disaster" for Britain's economy, he told Good Morning Britain.