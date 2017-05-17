- ITV Report
Chancellor Philip Hammond says Labour manifesto figures 'simply don't add up'
Philip Hammond has said Labour's spending pledges "simply don't add up" as he claimed the party had a "£58 billion black hole" in their numbers.
Jeremy Corbyn has said his party would boost the NHS, scrap tuition fees and increase schools funding in a major tax-and-spend programme paid for by raising levies on higher earners.
Today the Conservative Chancellor tore into his figures, saying the pledges are "literally not worth the paper they are written on".
A Labour-led coalition would be a "disaster" for Britain's economy, he told Good Morning Britain.
Labour say their proposals are fully costed and workable.
Today Mr Hammond refused to say whether the Conservatives might offer spending boosts to rival Labour's in their own manifesto.
He also insisted that he was unconcerned about polls showing that the Conservative's lead over Labour was narrowing, saying that recent years have shown that predictions can get it wrong.
It comes after leading Labour backer Len McCluskey admitted "I don't see Labour winning" at the June 8 election.
With polls consistently giving the Conservatives a healthy lead, Unite boss Mr McCluskey said that if Labour will be doing well to retain 200 of their 229 MPs.
Labour's Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey today said Mr McCluskey had been "very cautious" when he made his predictions and the party is "playing to win".
The Conservatives have not yet released their manifesto, while the Liberal Democrats are today unveiling their plans for Britain including a rent-to-buy plan for first-time homeowners.