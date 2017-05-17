Diamond earrings sell for more than £44m at Sotheby's

The world's most expensive earrings have sold for auction at Sotheby's for over £44 million.

The Apollo blue diamond and the Artemis pink diamond earrings sold for a combined price of 57 million Swiss Francs (£44.9 million) at Sotheby's in Geneva.

The two pear-shaped earrings were sold as separate lots. The 16 carat, Fancy Intense Artemis went for over 15 million Swiss Francs - nearly £12 million. The auction catalogue described the discovery of a pink diamond as "exceedingly unusual."

The Fancy Vivid blue Apollo was sold for nearly 42 million Swiss Francs (£32.8 million). It was described as a "truly and outstanding colour and purity weighing 14.54 carats, mounted as an earring with a pear-shaped and a brilliant-cut diamond."

The diamonds were sold as part of a lot of Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels sale at the auction house in the Swiss city.

The sale total - which included several diamond rings and earrings - was over 126 Swiss Francs (£99 million).