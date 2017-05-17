Trump: No politician has ever been treated worse than me

President Donald Trump has said no politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly than he has.

He lashed out at his "critics and naysayers" after more than a week of negative news coverage, beginning with his sudden decision to fire James Comey as FBI director.

In an address to the newest group of US Coast Guard officers, President Trump urged the 195 graduates in the Class of 2017 to "put your head down and fight, fight, fight" when life presents them with challenges and adversity.

He said: "Look at the way I've been treated lately, especially by the media.

"No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

"You can't let them get you down. You can't let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams."

"I guess that's why we won," he said, before continuing to offer the graduates his advice.