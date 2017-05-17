Four men arrested over UK-linked terror plot

Four men have been arrested in London on terror charges.

Scotland Yard said the men were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of planning an alleged UK-linked terror plot.

Officers arrested three of the men - aged 18, 25 and 27 - at their home addresses in east London. A 24-year-old man was arrested nearby.

Scotland Yard said the men were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command and MI5 and were linked to UK-based activity.

Police are currently searching five residential addresses in east London and one business address, also in east London.

The suspects are in custody at a south London police station.