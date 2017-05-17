Gay couple sentenced to public caning by Indonesian sharia court

A gay couple have been sentenced to a public caning after a sharia court in Indonesia ruled that they should be lashed for having had sexual relations.

The men, aged 20 and 23, will each be subjected to 85 lashes next week in a move that has been branded "abusive" and "humiliating" by international human rights groups.

The pair were sentenced in Indonesia's conservative Aceh province - the only area in the country allowed to practice sharia law - where courts can elect to give up to 100 lashes for "morality offences" including gay sex and sex between unmarried people.

It is reportedly the first time a sharia court in Aceh has used its sentencing powers in this way, although caning is also used as a punishment in the area for gambling, drinking alcohol, women who wear tight clothes and men who skip Friday prayers.