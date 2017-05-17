Gender non-binary couple in heated GMB debate

A gender non-binary couple have taken part in a fiery debate on Good Morning Britain (GMB) as they defended their identities.

Just days after a top London private school announced it was considering introducing its first gender neutral uniform, Northamptonshire Police unveiled a gender-neutral cap, and on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, Fox and Owl appeared on GMB to explain what it means to be gender non-binary.

Fox Fisher was assigned the gender of female at birth and later began undergoing a gender transition but "realised I was going from one set of expectations to another set of expectations, because there are extreme expectations for men and women in this world."

While Fox said their gender expression was more masculine "I define as non-binary", meaning neither fully male nor fully female.

The opposite is true for Owl Jónsdóttir who was assigned male at birth.

Owl explained why neither of them identify as either male or female: "There are very strong ideas about what it is to be a man and a woman in our society, and those ideas are entirely socially constructed.

"The things we expect men and women to do, and as a trans-person who has been perceived as a man for most of my life, who transitioned, I noticed how people perceived you differently and these expectations."

Although host Piers Morgan said he supported "all transgender rights" and praised the pair for going "through what you go through, and I totally respect it and want total equality for you," the debate became heated when Morgan asked if he could identify as a black woman.