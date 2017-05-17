Have the Liberal Democrats become Ukip in reverse?

There is no question the Lib Dems have eye-catching policies - such as raising all income tax rates by 1p to raise £6.345 billion a year to finance more resources for health and social care.

They would also end the current Government's benefits freeze, when Labour would not.

And then there is the £1 billion a year they would raise in duty from the legalisation of cannabis. There ain't no party like a Lib Dem party, as they say.

But the truth is, as discussed with the party's leader Tim Farron today, its policy-rich little orange book is broadly an irrelevance, for two reasons.

As Farron repeated to me again today, there is no chance of the Lib Dems actually being in government, because he is unambiguously against being in a coalition.

There is only one policy that really really matters to him and his party, which is that the Lib Dems want a second EU referendum, after we know the terms of the Brexit deal.

Pretty much whatever I asked him in a 15 minute interview, the answer was that only by voting Lib Dem could British people escape the kind of hard Brexit deal that Farron hates and assumes Theresa May would deliver.