'No chance' Brady's ashes will be spread on moor, his lawyer says

Ian Brady's solicitor says there is "no likelihood" the murderer's ashes will be spread on Saddleworth Moor, an inquest has heard.

Coroner Christopher Sumner had asked for assurances the killer's ashes would not be spread on the moor where four of his victims were found.

Brady's body will be released on Thursday at 2pm, the coroner told the hearing at Southport Town Hall.

He had earlier agreed to a 24 hour delay in releasing the body so arrangements can be made to deal with the body safely.

The body of the 79-year-old, which is currently being held under police guard, will be released to Brady's solicitor Robin Malkin who is the executor of his will.

Coroner's officer Alby Howard-Murphy said: "I spoke to Mr Makin this afternoon regarding the hearing yesterday and he was unhappy with the comments that were made in court yesterday and suggested that there is no likelihood that the ashes would be spread on Saddleworth Moor.

"I have since had an email from Mr Makin.

"He has said that the comments made about the disposal of ashes, widely reported, are untrue."

Brady died on 15 May 2017 at a high security psychiatric hospital in Merseyside.

Brady and girlfriend Myra Hindley were jailed for killing five children in the 1960s, which became known as the 'Moors Murders'.