- ITV Report
-
Iranians prepare to go to polls in election which could change country's diplomatic direction
Iranians are going to the polls on Friday in a crucial election which may determine the country's future direction.
Iranian's are fiercely divided over whether the nuclear deal with the West was a good idea.
Mr Trump, who has called the deal the worst in history, is also due to visit Saudi Arabia, Iran's traditional enemy, on the very day of the election.
- Video report by ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar
Britain's history with Iran has been a pretty chequered affair.
Britain took most of their oil to keep our fleet on the high seas in the days of empire and kicked out their Prime Minister when he dared to object.
Britain was evicted from the country during the revolution in 1979 and diplomatic relations have been fraught ever since.
President Obama tried to change the situation by offering to lift international sanctions if Iran gave up its nuclear development.
But many Iranians are frustrated they haven't seen the benefits of the deal in terms of improved living standards.
There are fears they may vote for the hardline candidate Ebrahim Raisi - a man who as a judge was part of a Sharia tribunal in 1988 which passed the death sentence on hundreds of dissidents.