- ITV Report
Is this the world's longest cat?
An owner thinks her giant ginger pet could be the world's longest domestic cat.
Omar the Maine Coon from Melbourne was the same size as all the other kittens in his litter but has grown to a huge 14kg.
Owner Stephy Hirst has sent in his measurements to Guinness World Record - but now has to wait weeks for a response.
The current record holder is a 118cm Maine Coon from Wakefield in West Yorkshire.
Omar is larger than their dog and eats dry cat food and kangaroo meat from the supermarket.
Miss Hirst said Omar is mischievous and is capable of opening doors, kitchen cupboards, shower screens and wardrobes.
Miss Hirst said despite his size, Omar is a placid cat that runs away from trouble.
She told The Herald Sun: “He sleeps on the couch ... because he takes up too much room on the bed and he demands we cuddle and pet him all through the night."
Guiness World Records have confirmed they have received an application for Omar.
Omar rose to fame when Miss Hirst decided to set up a social media account for the cat two weeks ago.
He has since featured in newspapers and on TV.