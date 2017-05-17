Is this the world's longest cat?

Omar is 120cm and weighs in at 14kg Credit: Instagram

An owner thinks her giant ginger pet could be the world's longest domestic cat. Omar the Maine Coon from Melbourne was the same size as all the other kittens in his litter but has grown to a huge 14kg. Owner Stephy Hirst has sent in his measurements to Guinness World Record - but now has to wait weeks for a response. The current record holder is a 118cm Maine Coon from Wakefield in West Yorkshire.

Omar is larger than their dog and eats dry cat food and kangaroo meat from the supermarket. Miss Hirst said Omar is mischievous and is capable of opening doors, kitchen cupboards, shower screens and wardrobes.

