KitKat gets thumbs down in four-finger trademark row

Nestle has lost the latest stage of a fight to trademark the shape of its four-finger KitKat chocolate bar.

Bosses, who say the KitKat shape is ''iconic'' and deserves protection, had launched an appeal after a High Court judge ruled against them.

Mr Justice Arnold analysed the application after rival Cadbury objected, and ruled against Nestle in January last year following a High Court hearing in London.

Three judges considered the case early this year at a Court of Appeal hearing.

But Sir Geoffrey Vos, Lord Justice Kitchin and Lord Justice Floyd dismissed Nestle's challenge on Wednesday in a 16,000-word written ruling which featured images of a KitKat and a wrapper.

Speaking after the latest hearing in London, Lord Justice Kitchin said the "three-dimensional" KitKat shape was not a "badge or origin".

"We are concerned here with ... the three-dimensional shape of a chocolate product, that has no inherent distinctiveness," he said.

"A shape of this kind is not inherently such that members of the public are likely to take it as a badge of origin in the way they would a newly coined word or a fancy name."