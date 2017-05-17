Lib Dem manifesto is a pitch to become the leading opposition party

In hot offices, front rooms, on sofas and trains, the Liberal Democrats manifesto team have been working away for months.

Anxious not to be caught on the hop by a new Government they'd started working on their plans for power last summer with an "oven-ready" version ready by September.

For a short time it seemed like it wasn't going to be needed but then came the PM's call to the ballot box. And so the updating began.

They hadn't altered much - Brexit, the NHS, social care and education cover many of the 95 pages in Change Britain's Future, the Liberal Democrat Manifest 2017.

It's billed as the manifesto for a brighter future from the only party offering an accept or reject referendum on the final deal.

But for all the hours of work put into by dozens of people, not even those who have slogged over it believe the pledges will become policy.