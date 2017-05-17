Advertisement

Liberal Democrat manifesto: The key points

The Liberal Democrats launched their General Election 2017 manifesto on Wednesday.

Here are the key policies to take away from the 'Change Britain's Future' document.

BREXIT AND IMMIGRATION

  • Second referendum on final EU withdrawal deal.
  • Support for continued UK membership of the single market and customs union and continued freedom of movement after Brexit.
  • Unilateral guarantee of rights for EU citizens in the UK.
  • Defend EU social rights, equalities, environmental standards and maximum law enforcement co-operation after Brexit.
  • Sanctuary for 50,000 Syrian refugees over the lifetime of the next parliament and reopening scheme to take in 3,000 unaccompanied refugee children from Europe.
  • Remove overseas students from immigration statistics and allow high-skilled migration to support the economy.

HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE

  • A penny on income tax to fund £6.3 billion boost in spending on NHS and social care.
  • Waiting time standards for mental health to match physical health care.
  • Integration of health and social care systems.

EDUCATION AND CHILDREN

  • Extra £7 billion spending on education, increasing school budgets and the pupil premium for disadvantaged children.
  • A fairer national funding formula.
  • Opposition to new selective schools, and democratic control for local councils over admissions and new schools.
  • Free childcare for all two-year-olds.
  • Additional month of paid paternity leave.

ECONOMY

  • Programme of capital investment to stimulate growth across the UK.
  • Eliminate deficit on day-to-day spending by 2020 to control the national debt, and then borrow only to invest.
  • One percentage point rise in all bands of income tax to 21% for the basic rate, 41% for the higher rate and 46% for the top rate. Increase in corporation tax to 20%.

ENVIRONMENT

  • Diesel scrappage scheme, with a ban on diesel car sales by 2025.
  • Ultra-low-emission zones in 10 more towns and cities.
  • Zero-Carbon Britain Act with legally binding targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2040 and to zero by 2050.
  • Insulation retrofits for four million properties by 2022.
CRIME AND JUSTICE

  • Additional £300 million for community policing in England and Wales.
  • Require all front-line police to wear body cameras.
  • Scrap the Prevent anti-terrorism strategy and end the indiscriminate bulk collection of communications data.
  • Create a legal, regulated and taxed market for cannabis.
  • Victims' Bill of Rights, improving access to information and allowing victims to request restorative justice rather than a prison sentence.
  • Increased use of non-custodial sentences, with presumption against short jail sentences.

INTERNATIONAL

  • Maintain commitment to spend 0.7% of GDP on overseas aid.
  • Control arms exports to countries of concern over human rights, and suspend sales to Saudi Arabia.

DEMOCRACY

  • Votes at 16 for Westminster elections.
  • Devolution on demand for English regions.