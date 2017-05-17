Use your rent payment to buy own home, vow Lib Dems

Lib Dems leader Tim Farron wants to give renters a boost in getting on the housing ladder. Credit: PA

Tenants will be able to use rent payments to buy their own homes under plans unveiled by the Liberal Democrats. The rent-to-own initiative will be one of the flagship policies revealed in the party's General Election manifesto on Wednesday. The Lib Dems have also pledged to:

restore housing benefit to young people

bring in bus passes for 16- to 21-year-olds with a two-thirds discount

lower the voting age to 16

boost education spending by £7 billion over the next parliament

double the number of businesses that take apprenticeships

extend free school meals to all primary school pupils

The rent-to-own scheme would see monthly rents used like a mortgage with working tenants owning their own home over a 30-year period. The party would use a Housing and Infrastructure Development Bank to help firms and housing associations fund the building of rent to own homes.

The Liberal Democrats want to help renters buy their own home. Credit: PA