Liberal Democrats offer fresh Brexit vote at the heart of manifesto pledges

The Liberal Democrats put a pledge to offer the British people a second referendum on Brexit at the heart of their manifesto.

The party says they would offer a fresh vote - including the option to reject Brexit - after the terms of the deal were made clear.

It has also laid out plans for major boosts to NHS and schools funding and said they would work to build 300,000 new homes a year.

Much of the extra cash for their plans would be raised through a 1p increase on income tax and raising corporation tax by 1% to 20%.

Leader Tim Farron said the they offered a "brighter future" and a chance to reject the "extreme version of Brexit" pushed by Theresa May and Ukip's Nigel Farage that would "wreck the future" of the UK.