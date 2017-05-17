Man charged over death of his pregnant girlfriend in Thailand

A British man is to be charged over the death of his pregnant girlfriend who was killed in a scooter accident in Thailand, police in the country have said.

Danny Glass was driving the scooter with his girlfriend Sophie Emma Rose Anderson, who was six months pregnant, on the back when it collided with an 18-wheel lorry on 8 May.

Thai police say Mr Glass and the driver of the lorry Natt Awut Timsue are to be charged with causing death by reckless driving.

Mr Glass will formally hear the charges on Thursday with a translator present.

Danny Glass lived in Thailand with Ms Anderson, 41, who had a five-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Ms Anderson was originally from Blackpool and was a keen YouTuber.