Man dies after being struck by coach on M5

A man has died after being hit by a coach on the M5.

Paramedics were called to the southbound carriageway of the motorway between junction one and the link with the M6 at West Bromwich at about 2.10pm on Tuesday.

The coach - carrying 31 passengers - struck the man who suffered fatal injuries, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

A spokesman said: "On arrival, crews discovered a man who had been in collision with a coach.

"Unfortunately, it very quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

"There were 31 people on the coach but none of them suffered any injuries."

The passengers were transferred to another coach to continue their journey.