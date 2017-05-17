- ITV Report
-
May called 'lunch snatcher' over plans to scrap free school meals
The Lib Dems have nicknamed Theresa May the "lunch snatcher" over Tory plans to apparently scrap free school meals.
The party said Mrs May would earn the name just as Margaret Thatcher was dubbed the "milk snatcher" after she ended free school milk.
Sarah Olney, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson, said: "Margaret Thatcher was known as the 'milk snatcher'.
"Theresa May will go down as the lunch snatcher."
She added: "Children under Theresa May will go hungry: it is that stark, and that heartless. But she just doesn't care.
"Giving infants free school meals was a major achievement of the Liberal Democrats in the coalition government.
"And we have committed in our manifesto to ensuring that every child in primary school will be guaranteed at least one proper meal a day.
"We would reverse Theresa May's cuts to school-funding.
"We want to give all our children a brighter future in a fairer Britain where people are decent to each other, with good schools and hospitals, a clean environment and an innovative economy. Not Theresa May’s cold, mean-spirited Britain."