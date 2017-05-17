May called 'lunch snatcher' over plans to scrap free school meals

The Lib Dems have nicknamed Theresa May the "lunch snatcher" over Tory plans to apparently scrap free school meals.

The party said Mrs May would earn the name just as Margaret Thatcher was dubbed the "milk snatcher" after she ended free school milk.

Sarah Olney, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson, said: "Margaret Thatcher was known as the 'milk snatcher'.

"Theresa May will go down as the lunch snatcher."