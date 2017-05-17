- ITV Report
-
Missing Corrie McKeague's mother fears someone is withholding information from police
The mother of a missing airman has said she fears that someone is withholding vital information over his whereabouts from the police.
Corrie McKeague, 23, vanished after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds last September.
Police have been carrying out an 11-week search of a landfill site after revealing that he may have ended up in a storage bin of rubbish that was picked up by a disposal lorry.
His mother Nicola Urqhart said that if he is not found shortly it points to the suggestion that "somebody is not telling the truth".
"They have found things as small as mobile phones - it really is a thorough search," she told ITV's Good Morning Britain.
"I have no doubt from the way police have described things to me that if Corrie were there they would have found him."
Ms Urqhart said she had accepted it was "completely unrealistic" to hope that her son might be alive but there was no reason why he might have chosen to disappear.
"Corrie was genuinely really happy, he had a fantastic job, things we going really well in his private life," she said. "He has not gone awol, it is physically impossible."
Corrie was caught on CCTV going into a dead end containing several large bins from which a rubbish lorry made a collection later.
Police said the vehicle's route appeared to coincide with the movements of his phone.
Ms Urqhart said she was determined never to give up on the search for her son and is continuing to work with police.
"All I can do is just keep trying to find him," she added.