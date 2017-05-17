Missing Corrie McKeague's mother fears someone is withholding information from police

The mother of a missing airman has said she fears that someone is withholding vital information over his whereabouts from the police. Corrie McKeague, 23, vanished after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds last September. Police have been carrying out an 11-week search of a landfill site after revealing that he may have ended up in a storage bin of rubbish that was picked up by a disposal lorry. His mother Nicola Urqhart said that if he is not found shortly it points to the suggestion that "somebody is not telling the truth".

"They have found things as small as mobile phones - it really is a thorough search," she told ITV's Good Morning Britain. "I have no doubt from the way police have described things to me that if Corrie were there they would have found him."

Corrie's girlfriend announced she was pregnant with his child after the disappearance. Credit: PA