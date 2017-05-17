Shackling of mentally ill still widespread in Indonesia

The shackling of people suffering from mental illnesses is widespread in Indonesia, despite having been outlawed in the country 40 years ago. ITV News China Correspondent Debi Edward travelled to Bali to report on the issue for On Assignment.

Appalled and sympathetic. That’s how we were left feeling after filming our On Assignment report on shackling in Bali. Appalled by the inhumanity of what we saw, appalled that anyone should be forced to live like that, that their families would do it to them, and appalled that not enough is being done to stop it. Yet we felt sympathy too. Sympathy for the several families we spoke to who didn’t know what else to do, who didn’t have the money or the knowledge to find a better way. To chain or lock their loved one up was the only solution they knew. In Indonesia it has sadly become a learned, and accepted method of dealing with someone who is seriously mentally ill.

Shackling is a problem right across Indonesia, the most recent figures from Human Rights Watch suggest there are an estimated 18,000 people living in chains or restraints. Most of them are in the more remote corners like Bali. With support services concentrated around the capital Jakarta it is the less developed, outlying areas where there is an acute lack of care. It’s thought up to 90% of those with a mental illness in Indonesia have no access to services. We travelled to seven different villages in Bali, some close to the capital Denpasar, others in the north near Singaraja. In each of these communities we were introduced to families who felt they had no choice but to restrain their relative because of their mental illness. Although the patients we met were of different ages, male and female and appeared to have different triggers for their extreme erratic behaviour, a very similar story emerged of how their families had tried to deal with their illness.

First we would be told about an occasion when the person had lashed out or caused disruption in their neighbourhood. They then told us this incident would force them to lock the person up for their own safety, and the safety of others. If they had money and a means of transport, they would try to get their loved one into the Bangli Psychiatric Hospital - Bali’s only specialist facility- but after a few weeks or months they would return from hospital and within days the same would happen again. Some of those we met had been in and out of Bangli Hospital more than 10 times. We managed to get permission to film at the hospital. It treats almost 20,000 patients a year. The doctor who showed us the facility addressed the issue of shackling, saying that the Governor who had opened the specialist hospital was trying to encourage families not to use restraints. He told us about a solution being introduced in some communities which was to build a cell for the patients instead. A room similar to those they have at the hospital which keeps the patients locked up and safe but they can still roam around, within the room.

In the village of Abang we met Yasa who is having such a cell built for him. He has been in chains for much of the past decade. His parents said that after leaving high school he started to have fits of uncontrollable rage. They felt he posed a danger to them and other people in the village so they decided to chain him to a wooden structure in the garden. Soon he will be moved into his cell. We asked the Indonesian Government for a statement but have not yet received one. We did learn through the charity we worked with that the Health and Social Affairs ministries have started anti-shackling campaigns. There is also a new mental health law which requires integrating mental health care with primary health care. Each local authority has also been told to try and eradicate the practice in their district. However the implementation of these initiatives is proving to be very slow and a target set for this year has already been extended to 2019.

It’s important to put what we saw in the context of a culture in which there are strong religious and superstitious beliefs. There is a widespread belief among Indonesians that mental health conditions indicate the possession of evil spirits, that someone has sinned in the present or a past life or that they are being punished for immoral behaviour. Traditional healers are often consulted before or instead of medical help. Forty years after the practice of shackling was outlawed in Indonesia it is clear there is still a lot of work to do. It is not alone in having a stigma to tackle but coupled with an acute shortage of resources and understanding, thousands of people are still living in desperate conditions.

On Assignment contacted the Indonesian government about some of the issues raised in this film but they failed to respond.

