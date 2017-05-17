Oxford student who stabbed boyfriend could avoid jail as it may damage her future career

Hinting that she may be spared a jail sentence the judge in her case said that aspiring heart surgeon Lavinia Woodward, 24, was such an "extraordinarily able young lady" that it would be unfair to give her a sentence that could impede her future career.

An Oxford University student who stabbed her boyfriend during a drunken row could avoid going to jail because it may damage her hopes of pursuing a medical career, it has emerged.

Ms Woodward, who now lives in Milan, Italy, has admitted punching her former boyfriend and stabbing him in the leg with a bread knife during an alcohol-and-drug-fuelled row on September 30 last year.

The court heard that Ms Woodward also hurled a laptop, glass and jam jar at her Cambridge-educated boyfriend during the row at Christ Church college, Oxford.

Judge Ian Pringle, presiding, said on Tuesday that a jail sentence could be "too severe" a punishment for the student as a conviction would be something she would have to disclose to potential employers in future.

He said: "It seems to me that if this was a one-off, a complete one-off, to prevent this extraordinary able young lady from not following her long-held desire to enter the profession she wishes to, would be a sentence which would be too severe.

"What you did will never, I know, leave you but it was pretty awful, and normally it would attract a custodial sentence, whether it is immediate or suspended."