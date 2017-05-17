Police seek man wearing 'giant penis costume' after assault

The attack happened at the junction of Albion Street and Boar Lane in Leeds at around 3am on Sunday, April 2.

Police launched the appeal for information after a 26-year-old man, was attacked by a white man - about 6ft tall with a shaved head and wearing a beige or white top - who is believed to have been part of the group.

The man, who was a part of a group of about ten men that officers are trying to trace, is thought to have been a part of "possibly a stag party or similar".

A man who went out in Leeds wearing a 'giant penis costume' is being sought by police to help them with enquiries about a serious assault.

Detective Constable Gaynor Burt, of Leeds District CID, said the victim was very badly injured in the attack and will still require further surgery.

He added: "While the nature of costume worn by one of the group might be amusing to some, we are hoping that mentioning it will jog someone's memory and assist in tracing those responsible for what was a serious assault that has left the victim with long-term consequences.

"We have been making extensive enquiries to identify those involved and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist in tracing the group involved, who were possibly a stag party or similar. The costume worn by one of the group is very distinctive and we think anyone who encountered them during the evening would recall it."

Another of the group involved was described as a man of stocky build with black hair who was wearing a red and white T-shirt.

The unnamed victim suffered a shattered shin bone, dislocated and cracked knee and torn ligaments in the attack.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 3146 Burt at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13170151315 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.