Robert Mueller: Former FBI head appointed to oversee Trump-Russia probe

Former FBI boss Robert Mueller has been named as a special prosecutor to oversee an investigation into allegations that Russia and Donald Trump's campaign team collaborated to influence the 2016 US election.

The appointment came amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically charged investigation.

It followed claims on Tuesday that fired FBI director James Comey had written in a memo that Mr Trump, in a February meeting in the Oval Office, had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The White House has denied that account.

Mr Mueller was appointed FBI director in 2001 and led the FBI through the aftermath of the September 11 terror attacks. He retired in 2013.

The Justice Department said Mr Mueller has resigned from his job at a private law firm to take the job of special counsel.

The Justice Department declined to explain the decision-making involved in the appointment.