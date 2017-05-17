School 'bans social media' over health concerns

A rise in the use of computers and social media is having a negative impact on the health of young people, a study suggests. The report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) says the increased risks of spending too much time on devices such as a tablet or smartphone includes an impact on mental health and sleep deprivation. The WHO sent questionnaires to more than 200,000 schoolchildren in 42 countries, including England, Scotland and Wales. The research showed that over 75% of children aged between 11 and 15 years old spend at least two hours using electronic devices on week days. Among girls aged 15 and over, use of those devices tripled between 2002 and 2014. It also found that fewer than one in seven girls now meets the daily target of exercising for at least one hour.

Spending too much time on social media is said to have a negative impact on children's health. Credit: ITV News

A girls school in Kent recently trialled a three day mobile phone and social media ban. Pupils said it freed up more time for them to pursue other activities such as playing sport. One pupil at Benenden School said she found she was using her phone "out of habit rather than feeling like I actually need it, so I think it was good to spend some time away". The headmistress of the school where the experiment was carried out says parents can help children limit the amount of time they spend online. Samantha Price said: "What I would like to really try to encourage all of us as parents, [is] to think really carefully about the example that we set at home with our devices. "So for example not having our devices with us while we're eating meals with our children."

Headmistress of Benenden School Samantha Price said parents can play a part in reducing the time children spend online. Credit: ITV News