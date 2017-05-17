Schoolgirl died of chest injuries after Drayton Manor fall

A schoolgirl who fell from a water ride at Drayton Manor theme park died of chest injuries, Staffordshire Police said.

Evha Jannath, 11, whose death is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive, was one of a party of children from Leicester's Jameah Girls Academy on a school trip to the park on May 9.

The cause of Evha's death was recorded as "blunt force chest trauma", South Staffordshire Coroner's office said Wednesday.

An inquest into her death will open next Tuesday.

In a separate statement, Staffordshire Police said: "The preliminary cause of death has been identified by HM Coroner as chest injuries, however investigations continue.

"The investigation into Evha's death remains a joint investigation between Staffordshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive."

Evha's family are being supported by The Muslim Burial Council of Leicestershire.

The council said in a statement yesterday after Evha's funeral: "We would like to emphasise again that the full facts surrounding Evha's sad passing have yet to be fully established and there is still an ongoing investigation.

"In light of this, we urge people to not speculate, or present as fact, any details surrounding Evha's passing."