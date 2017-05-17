Steady rain slow to move

A deluge of rain today - solid, substantial rain through much of central England and Wales today with heavier downpours in places. The south-east will be warm and humid even with the lack of brighter sky. Where the sunshine develops highs of 24C or so. The rain will journey eastwards to reach many places which have stayed drier this afternoon, by the end of the day to give a soaking through the rush hour.

Drier to the north and west and feeling cooler with some sunny spells across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Tonight it'll become drier as the rain pulls away into the near North Sea, Staying mild for all of us.