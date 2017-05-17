The rise of Amazon 20 years on - from online bookshop to one of the world's biggest companies

Online retailer Amazon marks 20 years as a publicly traded company this week.

The retailer started as an online bookshop in 1994 operating from founder Jeff Bezos' garage.

It has since grown to become one of the biggest companies in the world, expanding its offering beyond books, to include everything from groceries to producing their own TV shows.

Amazon was primed for success from the beginning, with sales rising above $20,000 a week within two months of launch.

The firm is the world's largest online retailer and has approximately 285 million active customer accounts worldwide.