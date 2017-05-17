- ITV Report
The rise of Amazon 20 years on - from online bookshop to one of the world's biggest companies
Online retailer Amazon marks 20 years as a publicly traded company this week.
The retailer started as an online bookshop in 1994 operating from founder Jeff Bezos' garage.
It has since grown to become one of the biggest companies in the world, expanding its offering beyond books, to include everything from groceries to producing their own TV shows.
Amazon was primed for success from the beginning, with sales rising above $20,000 a week within two months of launch.
The firm is the world's largest online retailer and has approximately 285 million active customer accounts worldwide.
The US company launched its initial public offering on May 15 1997, at $18 (£13.94) a share, nearly three years after founder Bezos started the company in July 1994.
Two decades later, the online retail giant's shares have rocketed 5,216% to $957 (£741).
Enders Analysis estimates that Amazon's share of US online retail growth was over 50% last year.
Its continued dominance helped drive a 23% jump in sales to $35.7 billion (£27.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2017.
For the whole of 2016, Amazon saw turnover rise to $135 billion (£104.5 billion) from $107 billion (£82.8 billion) a year earlier. Net income reached $2.37 billion (£1.78 billion).
The company employs 19,000 employees in the UK alone.