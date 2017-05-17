Turning drier & clearer

Staying muggy across the south-east as rain taking a while to move away into the North Sea, then freshening up to give a more comfortable nights sleep. Elsewhere a drier, cooler night. Temperatures falling rural spots of Scotland and Northern Ireland leaving it chiller here by dawn.

Tomorrow, a slow steady improvement on today. So much drier, and brighter. Slow moving downpours through the north and west will roll eastwards - some heavy and thunder for Northern Ireland.

In the sunshine highs of 20-21C.