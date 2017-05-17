Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Watford boss Mazzarri to leave at the end of the season

Walter Mazzarri is on his way. Credit: PA

Walter Mazzarri will leave Watford at the end of the season, the Premier League club have announced.

Watford, who currently sit 16th in the table, face Manchester City at home on the final day of the season.

The Italian has been criticised for his lack of English when conversing with the media over the course of the season, which has made it difficult to warm to him.

Mazzarri was appointed last summer, signing a three-year deal at Vicarage Road in the process, but has last just one season in the Premier League.

After the Board discussed with Walter Mazzarri the club’s future goals and aspirations, it was decided he will be stepping down from his position as the club’s Head Coach after the final game of the 2016/17 season.

We thank Walter and his staff for the contribution they have made to Watford Football Club over the past year.

– Chairman Scott Duxbury
Walter Mazzarri has not had fans warm to him. Credit: PA

Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has been made an early favourite for the role, where he could work under fellow Italians, the Pozzo family.