Watford boss Mazzarri to leave at the end of the season

Walter Mazzarri will leave Watford at the end of the season, the Premier League club have announced.

Watford, who currently sit 16th in the table, face Manchester City at home on the final day of the season.

The Italian has been criticised for his lack of English when conversing with the media over the course of the season, which has made it difficult to warm to him.

Mazzarri was appointed last summer, signing a three-year deal at Vicarage Road in the process, but has last just one season in the Premier League.