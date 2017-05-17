Weather: Rain for many but drier, brighter and fresher in the northwest

Today: Further rain across central and south-eastern parts, locally heavy. Cool for most, but warm and humid in the southeast, with thundery rain possible later. Becoming drier and brighter far west of Wales. Fresher with showers across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Tonight: Cloud and rain, heavy and thundery in the east, slowly clearing allowing clearer skies to follow. Scattered showers in the north and west. A cooler night than of late.

Thursday: Remaining cloud in the east clearing, perhaps slowly from the southeast, with sunny spells for most. Scattered showers in the northwest, heavy and possibly thundery. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Predominantly unsettled with sunshine and showers or longer spells of rain. Showers likely to be locally heavy with thunder. Temperatures near normal for the time of year, but chilly overnight.