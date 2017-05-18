Advertisement

App design, coding and democracy: The girl guides badge system is getting a modern makeover

Twins Bethany and Abby Williams, pictured in 2011, show off their girl guiding badges Credit: PA

The iconic badges earned by girl guides are being given a makeover designed to help prepare youngsters for the modern world.

While decades ago, guides learned about becoming an electrician or a radio communicator, new badges could include the likes of vlogging or app design.

Girls and women are being urged to share their suggestions on social media under the #BadgeGoals hashtag.

Around 15,000 suggestions have been submitted thus far, including inventor, chemist, DIY, recyclable fashion, protesting, survival skills, self-care and archaeology.

Those chosen will be placed into six themes - skills for my future, have adventures, be well, know myself, express myself and take action - and will launch in summer next year.

The campaign has already gained traction on Twitter, with the official Girlguiding account sharing some of their favourite suggestions.

Gymnast Beth Tweddle, one of a number of women to be given a Girlguiding "I give girls a voice" badge, said she would like to see a resilience badge.

I know from experience resilience is such a valuable skill and it has helped me in different situations, from handling the pressures of competing in gymnastics to dealing with the demands of daily life.

A resilience badge would help to tackle the stigma around mental health from a young age by empowering girls to talk confidently about these issues and equipping them with the skills they need to be resilient throughout their lives.

– Beth Tweddle