- ITV Report
-
App design, coding and democracy: The girl guides badge system is getting a modern makeover
The iconic badges earned by girl guides are being given a makeover designed to help prepare youngsters for the modern world.
While decades ago, guides learned about becoming an electrician or a radio communicator, new badges could include the likes of vlogging or app design.
Girls and women are being urged to share their suggestions on social media under the #BadgeGoals hashtag.
Around 15,000 suggestions have been submitted thus far, including inventor, chemist, DIY, recyclable fashion, protesting, survival skills, self-care and archaeology.
Those chosen will be placed into six themes - skills for my future, have adventures, be well, know myself, express myself and take action - and will launch in summer next year.
The campaign has already gained traction on Twitter, with the official Girlguiding account sharing some of their favourite suggestions.
Gymnast Beth Tweddle, one of a number of women to be given a Girlguiding "I give girls a voice" badge, said she would like to see a resilience badge.