Blair's government 'sent Yvonne Fletcher suspect amnesty letter'

A suspect in the Yvonne Fletcher murder case was "reassured" by Tony Blair's government that he was not wanted in connection with the killing, according to his lawyer.

An investigation into the man, named in reports as Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk, collapsed after key evidence was withheld from prosecutors on national security grounds.

Pc Fletcher, then 25, was shot as she policed a demonstration against Colonel Muammar Gaddafi outside the Libyan People's Bureau in St James' Square on 17 April 1984.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Mabrouk's barrister Stephen Kamlish said: "He (Mabrouk) got a letter from the Foreign Office saying: 'you are not a suspect'.

"I believe he received that in about 2002. It is a letter from a senior civil servant.

"He was reassured by the British state and then suddenly 18 months ago he is arrested."