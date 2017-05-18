- ITV Report
Campaign Live: Thursday 18th May
Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail.
We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.
Events today include:
- Theresa May launches the Conservative manifesto in Halifax
- Jeremy Corbyn campaigns in London
- Leaders line up for ITV Debate ahead of June 8 general election
Today's election stories so far: