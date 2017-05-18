- ITV Report
China set to ban sale of dog meat at controversial Yulin festival
China is poised to ban the sale of dog meat during this year's Yulin Festival, in a landmark victory for animal welfare campaigners.
- WARNING: This article contains details and images that some people may find distressing
Thousands of dogs and cats are slaughtered annually at the controversial event, with millions signing calls for an end to the festival every year.
The temporary ban is set to come into force on June 15 - one week before the festival begins - and will apply to street vendors, restaurants and market traders.
Fines of up to 100,000 yuan (£11,155) will be imposed for violations, and those caught selling dog meat could be arrested.
Humane Society International (HSI), which has long campaigned for an end to the festival, said it had received confirmation of the ban from the Duo Duo Animal Welfare Project, Chinese activists and three traders at Yulin's biggest dog meat market Dongkou.
It is thought the ban has been introduced by the Yulin government's new Party Secretary Mo Gong Ming.
HSI's China policy specialist Peter Li said the news deserved a "warm but cautious" welcome.
The festival is controversial due to its links with animal cruelty.
Photographic and video evidence taken at traders and stalls in Yulin show animals being carved up while still alive, with some killed in front of other dogs and cats.
The creatures can be seen left in cramped cages with little room to manoeuvre, while blood from their slaughtered counterparts soaks the floor.
There are also health concerns, with few hygiene practices or food safety standards enforced.
Reports of dog and cat theft also rises around the time of the festival, indicating traders may steal family pets to kill and sell.
Andrea Gung, executive director of Duo Duo Animal Welfare Project, said while dogs and cats would still likely be slaughtered, it was encouraging evidence of a political will inside China to clamp down on the trade.
She said:
Last year, a petition carrying 11 million signatures was handed to the Yulin government calling for an end to the festival, while an online petition in 2015 attracted more than 4.6m names.
Late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher and comedian Ricky Gervais are among the celebrities to back the outcry.
Campaigners are now calling for authorities to make the ban permanent.