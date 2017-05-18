China set to ban sale of dog meat at controversial Yulin festival

China is poised to ban the sale of dog meat during this year's Yulin Festival, in a landmark victory for animal welfare campaigners.

Thousands of dogs and cats are slaughtered annually at the controversial event, with millions signing calls for an end to the festival every year.

The temporary ban is set to come into force on June 15 - one week before the festival begins - and will apply to street vendors, restaurants and market traders.

Fines of up to 100,000 yuan (£11,155) will be imposed for violations, and those caught selling dog meat could be arrested.

Humane Society International (HSI), which has long campaigned for an end to the festival, said it had received confirmation of the ban from the Duo Duo Animal Welfare Project, Chinese activists and three traders at Yulin's biggest dog meat market Dongkou.

It is thought the ban has been introduced by the Yulin government's new Party Secretary Mo Gong Ming.