  1. ITV Report

China set to ban sale of dog meat at controversial Yulin festival

China is poised to ban the sale of dog meat during this year's Yulin Festival, in a landmark victory for animal welfare campaigners.

  • WARNING: This article contains details and images that some people may find distressing
The sale of dog meat is set to be banned at this year's Yulin festival Credit: AP

Thousands of dogs and cats are slaughtered annually at the controversial event, with millions signing calls for an end to the festival every year.

The temporary ban is set to come into force on June 15 - one week before the festival begins - and will apply to street vendors, restaurants and market traders.

Fines of up to 100,000 yuan (£11,155) will be imposed for violations, and those caught selling dog meat could be arrested.

Humane Society International (HSI), which has long campaigned for an end to the festival, said it had received confirmation of the ban from the Duo Duo Animal Welfare Project, Chinese activists and three traders at Yulin's biggest dog meat market Dongkou.

It is thought the ban has been introduced by the Yulin government's new Party Secretary Mo Gong Ming.

Dogs are crammed into a cage to be transported to the festival on the back of a moped Credit: AP
Traders throw dogs into cages at the Yulin festival in 2015 Credit: AP

HSI's China policy specialist Peter Li said the news deserved a "warm but cautious" welcome.

The Yulin dog meat festival is not over just yet, but if this news is true as we hope, it is a really big nail in the coffin for a gruesome event that has come to symbolise China’s crime-fuelled dog meat trade.

Millions of dogs and cats are stolen each year, including pets, and driven thousands of miles across China to be bludgeoned to death in front of each other.

As opposition to this trade has grown within China and across the world, much focus has been placed on the Yulin festival and so it is significant politically that the authorities are taking the outrage to curb this cruelty seriously.

At last year’s Yulin festival there were roadblocks set up to deter dog trucks coming in, and now this ban signals further progress.

– Peter Li, HSI

The festival is controversial due to its links with animal cruelty.

Cats await slaughter at the 2015 Yulin festival Credit: AP
Many of the dogs sent for slaughter are wearing collars, indicating they may be family pets who have been stolen Credit: Humane Society International

Photographic and video evidence taken at traders and stalls in Yulin show animals being carved up while still alive, with some killed in front of other dogs and cats.

The creatures can be seen left in cramped cages with little room to manoeuvre, while blood from their slaughtered counterparts soaks the floor.

There are also health concerns, with few hygiene practices or food safety standards enforced.

Reports of dog and cat theft also rises around the time of the festival, indicating traders may steal family pets to kill and sell.

Andrea Gung, executive director of Duo Duo Animal Welfare Project, said while dogs and cats would still likely be slaughtered, it was encouraging evidence of a political will inside China to clamp down on the trade.

Slaughtered dogs and cats for sale in Yulin Credit: Humane Society International
Blood is left to seep into the holding cages Credit: Humane Society International

She said:

Even if this is a temporary ban, we hope this will have a domino effect, leading to the collapse of the dog meat trade.

I have visited Yulin many times in the last two years - this ban is consistent with my experience that Yulin and the rest of the country are changing for the better.

I hope this will turn out to be the beginning of the end of the dog eating habit in China.

– Andrea Gung, Duo Duo

Last year, a petition carrying 11 million signatures was handed to the Yulin government calling for an end to the festival, while an online petition in 2015 attracted more than 4.6m names.

Late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher and comedian Ricky Gervais are among the celebrities to back the outcry.

Campaigners are now calling for authorities to make the ban permanent.