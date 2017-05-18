Conservative Party manifesto vows cut in immigration and social care funding revolution

Theresa May will launch the Conservative Party manifesto in West Yorkshire on Thursday. Credit: PA

The Conservatives will ramp up the costs to businesses who employ migrant workers from the rest of the European Union if they win next month's General Election. Launching her party's manifesto to tackle the "great challenges of our time", Theresa May will reveal plans to double the annual charge levied on companies for each skilled worker they employ from the 27 other EU member states to £2,000. In a speech in West Yorkshire, the prime minister will say net migration into the UK is "still too high" as she reaffirms her target to cut it to the "tens of thousands" from the recently recorded level of 273,000. Under the Conservatives' plans for the next parliament:

Foreign workers and overseas students will be made to pay more to cover the cost of NHS care

Wealthy pensioners will lose up to £300 in winter fuel payments as part of a social care funding revolution

David Cameron's "tax lock" which forbids the Tories from raising income tax, VAT or national insurance contributions will be ditched

Universal free school lunches for infant pupils in England will be scrapped but free breakfasts offered across the primary years

An extra £4 billion will be pumped into the schools system by 2022

Writing in The Sun, Mrs May said: "I am determined to cut the cost of living for ordinary working families, keep taxes low and to intervene when markets are not working as they should." As well as the previously announced cap on energy prices, the newspaper said the manifesto would also pledge to force mobile phone firms to make billing fairer, tackle rogue landlords and cut the cost of buying a home by cracking down on rip-off conveyancing and legal fees. Winter fuel payment cuts to help fund social care

Wealthy pensioners could lose £300 in winter fuel payments. Credit: PA

Wealthy pensioners will lose up to £300 in winter fuel payments and more elderly people could be forced to pay to be looked after in their own homes under Theresa May's plans to tackle the social care funding crisis. Those with assets of £100,000 or less will be offered protection from the cost of social care, a dramatic increase from the current £23,250 level in England. In order to make the system sustainable, the value of someone's property will now be included in the means test for care in their own home, meaning more people will be liable to contribute to the cost of being looked after. And the winter fuel payment, worth between £100 and £300, will be means-tested and targeted at the least well-off pensioners instead of being a universal benefit paid to all. The money saved by means-testing the winter fuel payment will go directly to fund health and social care. How it will work

Theresa May is aiming to better fund social care. Credit: PA

By including the home within the means test for domiciliary care, the Tories will bring the system into line with the test for residential care. But as well as the measures to put more money into the system, the Tories will also put in place protections for people faced with potentially crippling care costs. Under the current system, care costs can deplete an individual's assets, including in some cases the family home, down to £23,250 or even less with no protection. That will be replaced with a £100,000 floor, allowing elderly people to retain more of their wealth or pass it on to their families.

£100K Those will assets of £100,000 or less will be offered protection from the cost of social care

£23,250 The level that care costs can currently reduce an individual's assets to

The Conservatives said the policy was fairer than the planned £72,000 cap on care costs which was due to be introduced in 2020 but will now be axed. The Tories will also guarantee that no one, no matter how high their care costs, will have to sell their family home during their lifetime by extending deferred payment arrangements to cover domiciliary care. Workers will also be given the right to request up to a year's unpaid leave to care for a relative. Detailed proposals will be set out in a green paper later this year, but the Tories want to improve co-operation between the NHS and care system, preventing unnecessary hospital stays and making better use of technology and specialist housing to help people keep their independence. Challenges ahead

Theresa May says Brexit will fine our place in the world. Credit: PA

In her manifesto foreword, Mrs May said: "The next five years are the most challenging that Britain has faced in my lifetime. "Brexit will define us: our place in the world, our economic security and our future prosperity. "Now more than ever, Britain needs a strong and stable government to get the best deal for our country." What Labour say

Tom Watson, Leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, Ian Lavery, and Andrew Gwynne at the Labour Party manifesto launch. Credit: PA