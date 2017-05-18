Death of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell was suicide by hanging

Rock singer Chris Cornell's death was a suicide by hanging hours after he played a concert, coroners have said.

The 52-year-old musician was found unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room hours after he performed with his band Soundgarden.

Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said the cause of death was "hanging by suicide" in a short statement.

Cornell, who was also known as a performer in Audioslave, had posted a message expressing his excitement for the concert shortly before his death.

"#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!!" he wrote on his official Twitter account.

News of his death was met with shock by musicians and fans alike, many of whom posted tributes.