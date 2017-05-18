Ex-producer on The Bill TV drama guilty of offering hitmen £200,000 to kill his partner of 27 years

A former TV producer on crime drama The Bill has been found guilty of trying to hire three hitmen to kill his long-term partner after becoming infatuated with a woman 40 years his junior.

David Harris approached three separate men and offered them up to £200,000 to murder Hazel Allinson, his partner of 27 years.

The retired 68-year-old hoped to inherit Ms Allinson's fortune, sell her £800,000 home and live out his days with Lithuanian Ugne Cekaviciute, 28, who he met in a brothel.

Harris claimed in an Old Bailey trial that he had never intended to go through with the plot and only tried to recruit hitmen as part of his research for a murder mystery novel.

But prosecutor William Boyce QC said Harris his story was "absurd" and told him: "You were utterly sinister, utterly convincing and utterly intent on the death of Hazel."

The jury rejected Harris's explanation and convicted him of soliciting murder.

Ms Allinson sat in court as details of her partner's betrayal were aired in court but refused to co-operate with the prosecution. She even offered evidence in support of his defence while in the witness box.

The court heard that Harris, of Amberley, West Sussex, had decided to hire a hitman to kill Ms Allinson in a staged mugging or car-jacking.

He initially approached mechanic Chris May for debt collection before offering him a deal for the hit on his partner.

However May did not carry out the plot and instead repeatedly tried to warn Ms Allinson of the danger both on person and by email.