House of Cards star Robin Wright 'had to fight for equal pay' with male lead Kevin Spacey

House of Cards co-stars Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey. Credit: PA

House of Cards star Robin Wright said she had to fight for equal pay with her male co-star Kevin Spacey. Ms Wright, 51, stars as ruthless First Lady Claire Underwood opposite Mr Spacey, who plays scheming US President Francis Underwood in the hit Netflix drama. She spoke of her shock after allegedly discovering she had been misled by over her pay in an interview with to Net-A-Porter's digital magazine The EDIT.

I was told that I was getting equal pay and I believed them, and I found out recently that it's not true. So that's something to investigate. Claire and Francis are equivalent as far as their power, their union and the plot. – Robin Wright

Ms Wright continued: "I may not have as many scenes or words as Francis, but Claire doesn't need to verbalise as much. "Francis is an orator, a poet, a demonstrator. Claire is an (ego) that sits in the back and directs him, but they are partners on the same plane." She said she has since fought her studio for equal pay in the interview, carried out with garbage singer Shirley Manson. A spokesman for Netflix was not immediately available for comment.

Robin Wright said she found fame "daunting" and never wanted to be a star. Credit: PA