ITV Leaders' Debate: Party leaders go head-to-head ahead of election

Watch the ITV Leaders' Debate live above

Five of Britain's party political leaders have clashed on the Brexit deal and NHS funding as they go head-to-head in the ITV Leaders' Debate ahead of the General Election. Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Ukip leader Paul Nuttall, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood and Green co-leader Caroline Lucas are locking horns.

The two-hour debate in Salford, which is being hosted by Julie Etchingham, comes three weeks before voters go to the polls on June 8. The absent Conservative leader Theresa May came under attack immediately - accused by Ms Wood of being "too scared" to debate - before the government's Brexit plan was attacked by all but Ukip leader Mr Nuttall.

Lib Dem leader Mr Farron said the prime minister had "chosen to interpret (the vote) in an extreme way" while the Plaid Cymru and SNP leaders both accused her of ignoring them. "Gibraltar has had more attention than Wales," said Ms Wood, while Mrs Sturgeon said the Conservative leader had failed to achieve "compromise and consensus" by pledging to stay in the single market.

Ukip's Mr Nuttall - who was accused of being an "ambassador for Theresa May" in her absence - said Britain's exit from the single market "was clear" on the day people voted in last year's EU referendum. Green co-leader Ms Lucas, meanwhile, accused Labour of giving the Conservatives a "blank cheque for a hard Brexit" as she joined the Lib Dems in calling for a repeat referendum on the final Brexit deal.

In a debate on investment in the NHS, Mrs Sturgeon said parties must speak out against "needless Tory austerity" and called for renationalising of the health service. Ms Lucas said ending Britain's nuclear programme would fund the health service, while Mr Farron said investment was needed by a penny rise in income tax.

Ms Wood said spending on foreign wars and refurbishment of the Palaces of Westminster was wrongly prioritised ahead of the NHS. Mr Nuttall said money from the foreign aid budget should be redirected to the health service, a stance that saw him roundly attacked from his rivals.

Mrs May, who along with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn declined to debate, came under attack during the opening statements. Plaid Cymru's Ms Wood accused the prime minister of being "too scared to come here tonight" and said she was showing "weak leadership". Mrs May refused to take part in TV debates from the outset before Mr Corbyn said he would not participate without her being there.

(From left) Caroline Lucas, Tim Farron, Leanne Wood, Paul Nuttall and Nicola Sturgeon. Credit: ITV

Leaders of all seven of the parties represented in 2015's debate were invited to appear in 2017's edition, which again offers them the chance to make short opening and closing statements. The format sees each leader answer questions from members of the studio audience, before the floor is opened up for free debate.

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have both declined invitations to join the debate. Credit: PA

Some of those participating had called on the absent Tory and Labour leaders to face them under the TV studio spotlights in the build-up to the debate.