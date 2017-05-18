ITV Debate: Leaders line up without May and Corbyn

Leanne Wood, Tim Farron, Nicola Sturgeon, Paul Nuttall and Caroline Lucas will take part in the debate. Credit: PA

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will be absent as Britain's political leaders take part in a prime time leaders' debate on ITV. The event will see Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, Ukip's Paul Nuttall and the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon lock horns. Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood and Green co-leader Caroline Lucas will also take part in the two-hour show being broadcast from Salford.

The debate will not feature Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn. Credit: ITV

The Prime Minister has refused to take part in TV debates and Labour leader Mr Corbyn said he would not participate without his main rival being there. The broadcaster has said the invitation to take part remains open until the programme starts at 8pm, but if they do not show up they will not face the ignominy of being "empty chaired" as ITV said the stage will have "the right number of podiums for leaders who attend on the night". Ms Lucas said on Twitter:

Caroline Lucas @CarolineLucas Follow There's still time @theresa_may & @jeremycorbyn! A PM sure of her 'strong and stable' plan would debate it, no? https://t.co/dwQg5VkUAp

Ms Wood said: "The Prime Minister and the Labour leader's absence will no doubt cast a shadow over the event. Their refusal to take part is inexcusable. "They are denying people access to the widest possible range of opinion. It's not good for democracy." Mr Corbyn issued a direct challenge to the Prime Minister to take part in a debate during an ITV News Facebook Live Q&A session with voters on Monday.

Theresa May took part in her first ever Facebook Live Q&A on ITV earlier this week. Credit: ITV News