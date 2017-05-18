ITV Leaders' Debate: What did the voters think?

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Chris Ship

On Thursday night leaders of five political parties took part in an ITV live debate. Taking part in the two-hour show broadcast from Salford were Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron, Ukip's Paul Nuttall, the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon, Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood and Green co-leader Caroline Lucas. ITV News asked ten voters from across the UK with a mixture of political opinions to give their feedback. When asked what they thought of Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn refusing to take part in the debate, many said they were in the wrong with one voter saying Theresa May's decision was about control. "She's done it so she can control the situation, so she doesn't have any bad press whatsoever apart from not turning up," said one voter.

Ten voters from across the UK with varied political beliefs took part in the ITV News debate feedback. Credit: ITV News

Despite a mixture of pro and anti-Brexit opinions on the sofa there was no appetite for another referendum. When ITV News asked if anyone would vote Lib Dem as they are offering a second referendum, nine said no with just one saying he would like another chance to vote remain. When Ukip's Paul Nuttall said immigration was too high voters in support of Brexit did not disagree. "I think we've got too many immigrants coming into the country and the services just can't cope with it," she said. Of the ten people present there was little support for Theresa May's grammar school plan under which she proposes to invest £320 million to create a new generation of the schools.

The studio audience watches on during the two-hour ITV Leaders' Debate. Credit: ITV