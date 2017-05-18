May ditches Cameron's pledge not to raise income tax or national insurance

The prime minister has ditched the 2015 pledge not to raise income tax or national insurance in the Conservative's election manifesto.

Her predecessor David Cameron had previously committed to a five-year "tax lock" not to raise income tax, National Insurance or VAT.

As she set out a vision for dealing with the "five great challenges" of the coming years, Theresa May promised there would be no increase in VAT over the next parliament.

But she left Chancellor Philip Hammond - who previously hinted that he would like to drop the 2015 tax pledge - flexibility to raise other taxes.

Mrs May also confirmed corporation tax will fall to 17% by 2020.