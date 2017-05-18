No laptop ban on US flights from Europe after talks

Talks on a proposed US ban on laptops and tablets in flights from Europe have ended with no ban - and a promise of more talks and better intelligence sharing.

The airline industry came out against the proposal in a strongly worded letter that said it would cause a severe downturn in trans-Atlantic air travel and cost travellers more than a billion dollars in lost time.

The decision not to impose the ban on electronic devices followed talks in a secure room in Brussels between officials from the US Department of Homeland Security and the European Union, where information about air travel threats was swapped.

They also shared details about their aviation security standards and detection capabilities, and agreed to meet again in Washington next week "to further assess shared risks and solutions for protecting airline passengers, whilst ensuring the smooth functioning of global air travel", according to a joint statement.