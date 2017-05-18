Prince William and Harry pay tribute to Lady Diana at awards celebrating her memory

The Diana Award was set up to honour her belief that young people have the power to change the worldThe Diana Award was set up to honour her belief that young people have the power to change the world. Credit: ITV News

Princes William and Harry have been speaking about how they hope their mother's legacy lives on through the young people involved in the charity which takes her name. At St James' Palace on Thursday, they presented twenty Legacy Awards to young people involved in the charity, The Diana Award, in the twentieth year since she was killed.

Before the ceremony, the Duke of Cambridge spoke of how much this award means to them and to the memory of Diana, Princess of Wales. Prince William told the audience: "She was taken at only 36 - just slightly older than I am today. Of course we can never know what our mother would have gone on to do. But in one sense, Harry and I feel that our mother lives on in the countless acts of compassion and bravery that she inspired in others." In August, the brothers will mark the 20th anniversary of their mother's death in that car crash in Paris.

The Diana Award was set up to honour her belief that young people have the power to change the world in which they live. The award scheme has selected 20 young people from the UK, USA, Canada, India, Belize and UAE who the charity says have had 'a monumental impact on society'.

Diana, Princess of Wales, with sons William and Harry in 1995. Credit: PA