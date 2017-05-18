- ITV Report
Product packaging needs to abandon 'Pringles factor'
The packaging industry has been urged to pay more attention to recyclable models and move away from the "Pringles factor".
Simon Ellin, chief executive of the Recycling Association, said "some extraordinary progress" has been made in recent years but more is needed.
He also highlighted Pringles snack packaging as a prime example of not getting the design right when considering the environment.
Mr Ellin told a conference: "What idiot designed this in terms of recyclability?
"We've got a cardboard tube, a metal bottom, a plastic lid."
"What we're putting in our recycling bins has got to be recyclable. We've got to get away from the Pringles factor, " he added.
A Pringles spokesman said: "We take our responsibilities to the planet we all share seriously and are continuously working to improve our environmental performance.
"All parts of a Pringles can act as a barrier to protect the chips from environmental contamination and to keep them fresh.
"The freshness of our chips means a longer shelf life, which minimises food waste."