Rolf Harris due for release from prison tomorrow

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris will be released from Stafford Prison on Friday, a court has heard.

The Australian-born TV personality has been appearing at his indecent assault trial at Southwark Crown Court via video link from the prison.

But Judge Deborah Taylor told the jury that the 87-year-old was due for release, meaning he will appear in person for the remainder of the trial.

He is facing trial on four sex offence charges, involving the indecent assault of three teenage girls in the 1970s and 1980s.

One of the counts centres on allegations that he touched a 13-year-old girl's breast after filming a children's TV programme and asked her: "Do you often get molested in a Saturday morning?"

He is also accused of twice groping a third girl, aged 16, after being paid £100 to appear on ITV celebrity show Star Games - telling her she was "a little bit irresistible", the court heard.

The jury has previously been told that Harris had already been convicted and sentenced for other offences in 2014.

He denies all four charges of indecent assault. The trial continues.