Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell dies suddenly at 52, according to reports

Rock singer Chris Cornell has died at the age of 52, according to reports by The Associated Press.

Citing a statement from his representative Brian Bumbery, AP reports that the performer - who rose to fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden - died on Wednesday night in Detroit.

Bumbery said his death had been “sudden and unexpected”, and said Cornell's wife and family were shocked by it.

The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause of death, and requested privacy.