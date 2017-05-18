- ITV Report
-
Swedish fixture postponed over match-fixing allegation
A game in Sweden has been postponed due to the an alleged match-fixing attempt.
IFK Gothenburg were due to play AIK in the Swedish top-flight on Thursday evening but the game has now been called off due to the allegation.
The Swedish Football Association say an AIK player was approached and offered a large sum of money to influence his performance.
The Swedish Football Federation announced the postponement by saying there was a "very serious attack against Swedish football".
"We will never, never accept this," Hakan Sjostrand, secretary general of the federation.