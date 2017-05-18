Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Swedish fixture postponed over match-fixing allegation

The game to be hosted by Gothenburg has been postponed. Credit: PA

A game in Sweden has been postponed due to the an alleged match-fixing attempt.

IFK Gothenburg were due to play AIK in the Swedish top-flight on Thursday evening but the game has now been called off due to the allegation.

The Swedish Football Association say an AIK player was approached and offered a large sum of money to influence his performance.

The Swedish Football Federation announced the postponement by saying there was a "very serious attack against Swedish football".

"We will never, never accept this," Hakan Sjostrand, secretary general of the federation.