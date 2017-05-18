Two charged with manslaughter after teenager's body found in car after crash

Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a teenager whose body was found in the back of a car following a crash.

Jason Burder, 28, and Adam King, 27, are due to appear before magistrates in Leicester on Thursday.

Police said the pair, both from Leicester, had been charged with gross negligence manslaughter over the death of Megan Bannister.

The 16-year-old was found on the back seat of a black Vauxhall Astra, after a crash between the car and a motorbike on Sunday morning in Enderby, Leicestershire.

In a statement, the family of the teenager, who was from Leicester, said: "Megan was our beautiful, talented, loving daughter and sister, and our hearts have been utterly broken by her death.

"The thought of life without Megan is impossible to imagine, and we cannot adequately express in words the sense of numbness and overwhelming grief we feel at her loss.

"She was bright, clever, and a responsible person who loved her family and her many friends. She had a strong self-will and had set her heart on training to becoming a midwife."

The family added: "Knowing how confident and determined she was, we have no doubt she would have realised that dream.

"As a family, we are doing our best to support one another at this harrowing time, and would respectfully ask that we are left alone to grieve in private without intrusion."